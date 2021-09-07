 clock menu more-arrow no yes

US Open live stream: How to watch quarterfinals on Tuesday, Wednesday

The US Open heads into the quarterfinals on Tuesday. We break down who is playing in the men’s and women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Daniel Evans (not pictured) of Great Britain on day seven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The US Open has reached the round of eight. The quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday for the men’s and women’s tournaments and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

The Tuesday men’s schedule gets going at noon ET with No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev facing unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp. Medvedev is a sizable -10000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The men’s schedule wraps at 8:15 p.m. with No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime facing unseeded Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. Auger-Aliassime is a -210 favorite.

The Tuesday women’s schedule gets going at 2 p.m. with No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina facing unseeded Leylah Annie Fernandez. Svitolina is a -270 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. That is followed at 7 p.m. with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka facing No. 8 seed Barbora Krejčíková. Sabalenka is a -175 favorite.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All four matches will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tuesday quarterfinals schedule and odds

Men’s draw

#2 Daniil Medvedev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp — 12 p.m., ESPN, WatchESPN
#12 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia — 8:15 p.m., ESPN, WatchESPN

Women’s draw

#5 Elina Svitolina vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez — 2 p.m., ESPN, WatchESPN
#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #8 Barbora Krejčíková — 7 p.m., ESPN, WatchESPN

