How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on the September 7th episode

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will be the third and final taped show the brand did in the fallout of Takeover 36 just a few weeks back.

As has been noted before, NXT is undergoing a rebrand and the changes are set to come into place on the live September 14 episode. These shows being taped to give them time to make changes to the Capitol Wrestling Center where they perform.

As far as tonight’s show is concerned, we have four scheduled matches and the continuing build towards next week’s scheduled wedding.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, August 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

There’s nothing quite like a wedding angle in professional wrestling and that’s what we have going here between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. The two are scheduled to tie the knot in the main event of next week’s live episode but before we get to that, we’ll have segments focusing on their respective bachelor/bachelorette parties from this past weekend.

In the ring, we’ll have four matches including two title bouts. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend their belts against former champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. On the other side, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend against the team of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Also scheduled for the show, Ember Moon will face former NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Rae in her NXT US debut and Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes will battle Santos Escobar.