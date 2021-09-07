Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams expected to play in Week 1 vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs expect to be near full health in their backfield for Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Andy Reid told the media on Monday that running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Darrell Williams (concussion) are expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

Edwards-Helaire injured his ankle in the team’s Week 2 preseason contest while Williams suffered a concussion in the game. Reid said at the time that he was not too concerned with Edwards-Helaire’s injury, calling it a slight ankle sprain.

The Chiefs will give their various backs work on Sunday, but Edwards-Helaire is the clear No. 1 when healthy. He played in 13 games last season and finished with 803 rushing yards and 297 receiving yards with five total touchdowns.

Williams and Jerick McKinnon would get work behind Edwards-Helaire, but the decision to move on from Darwin Thompson boosts the starter’s value. Edwards-Helaire is a solid start most weeks, but if he can get work on all three-downs, he could move closer to being an elite fantasy back.