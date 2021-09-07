US Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in men’s draw

The 2021 US Open has reached the quarterfinals and the final eight male players head into Tuesday competing for a chance at a Grand Slam title. The quarterfinals take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with the No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in action on Tuesday and No. 1 seed Novake Djokovic playing on Wednesday.

The quarterfinals will feature three separate unseeded players. Botic van de Zandschulp will take on Medvedev and is a +1600 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will take on No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and is a +175 underdog. Finally, Lloyd Harris will take on No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev and is a +475 underdog.

We have two matches each day of the quarterfinals and we’ll be tracking results as the four players advance to the semifinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Quarterfinals results

Botic van de Zandschulp vs. #2 Daniil Medvedev — Tuesday, 12 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia vs. #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime — Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.

#4 Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris — Wednesday, TBD

#6 Matteo Berrettini vs. #1 Novak Djokovic — Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals matchups

TBD