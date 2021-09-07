US Open results: Who is advancing to semifinals in women’s draw

The 2021 US Open has reached the quarterfinals and the final eight women players head into Tuesday competing for a chance at a Grand Slam title. The quarterfinals take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka the high seed remaining. She will play on Tuesday and has arguably the toughest matchup of the quarterfinals, facing No. 8 seed Barbara Krejčíková

We’ve seen quite a few upsets in the women’s draw and two unseeded players have made it to the final eight. Leylah Annie Fernandez will face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina and is a +220 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Emma Raducanu will face No. 11 seed Bianca Bencic and is a +110 underdog.

We have two matches each day of the quarterfinals and we’ll be tracking results as the four players advance to the semifinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Quarterfinal results

#5 Elina Svitolina vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez — Tuesday, 2 p.m.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #8 Barbara Krejčíková — Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#11 Bianca Bencic vs. Emma Raducanu — Wednesday, TBD

#4 Karolina Plíšková vs. #17 Maria Sakkari — Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals matchups

TBD