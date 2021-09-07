Lions RB D’Andre Swift will be ready for Week 1

The Detroit Lions have a tough road ahead of them in the 2021 season, but there is some good news, as running back D’Andre Swift will be ready for Week1, per head coach Dan Campbell on 97.1 The Ticket. Campbell had cast some doubt on Swift’s Week 1 availability after missing time with a groin injury, but it appears the second-year back has worked through that issue.

Swift was behind Adrian Peterson for much of his rookie season and now under new coach Campbell, he still has work to do to beat out free agent pickup Jamaal Williams for touches. The Lions offense is going to have trouble with the what appears to be the worst group of starting wide receivers in the league. Swift won’t benefit from a bunch of scoring opportunities, but him and tight end T.J. Hockenson are the best offensive players on the team and should be able to win plenty of touches this year.