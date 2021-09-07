Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

NASCAR is headed to Richmond Raceway and the Cup Series will run the second to last race of the Round of 16 in its playoff series. The Federated Auto Parts 400 is scheduled for Saturday evening with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Denny Hamlin won the first playoff race, taking the checkered flag last week at Darlington in the Cook Out Southern 500. He has the second best odds to win Saturday’s Richmond race, opening at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. is favored to win at +400. They’re followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logan at +700.

This is the second race of the year at Richmond. Alex Bowman won the Toyota Owners 400 in April and is listed at +1800 to win on Sunday. Hamlin was the runner-up.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond.

2021 Federated Auto Parts 400, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Martin Truex Jr. +400 Denny Hamlin +500 Kyle Busch +650 Joey Logano +700 Kyle Larson +900 Brad Keselowski +1000 Kevin Harvick +1100 Chase Elliott +1200 Christopher Bell +1500 William Byron +1600 Alex Bowman +1800 Ryan Blaney +2000 Aric Almirola +3000 Kurt Busch +3000 Austin Dillon +5000 Ross Chastain +5000 Matt DiBenedetto +6000 Tyler Reddick +6000 Cole Custer +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Daniel Suarez +13000 Chris Buescher +13000 Bubba Wallace +15000 Ryan Newman +15000 Chase Briscoe +15000 Erik Jones +20000 Michael McDowell +25000 Corey Lajoie +30000 Ryan Preece +30000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 Justin Haley +60000 James Davison +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Garrett Smithley +100000 Cody Ware +100000 Quin Houff +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Joey Gase +100000

