Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

NASCAR is headed to Richmond Raceway and the Cup Series will run the second to last race of the Round of 16 in its playoff series. The Federated Auto Parts 400 is scheduled for Saturday evening with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.
Denny Hamlin won the first playoff race, taking the checkered flag last week at Darlington in the Cook Out Southern 500. He has the second best odds to win Saturday’s Richmond race, opening at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. is favored to win at +400. They’re followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logan at +700.
This is the second race of the year at Richmond. Alex Bowman won the Toyota Owners 400 in April and is listed at +1800 to win on Sunday. Hamlin was the runner-up.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond.
2021 Federated Auto Parts 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+400
|Denny Hamlin
|+500
|Kyle Busch
|+650
|Joey Logano
|+700
|Kyle Larson
|+900
|Brad Keselowski
|+1000
|Kevin Harvick
|+1100
|Chase Elliott
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1500
|William Byron
|+1600
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Ryan Blaney
|+2000
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Ross Chastain
|+5000
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+6000
|Tyler Reddick
|+6000
|Cole Custer
|+8000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|Daniel Suarez
|+13000
|Chris Buescher
|+13000
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|Ryan Newman
|+15000
|Chase Briscoe
|+15000
|Erik Jones
|+20000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Corey Lajoie
|+30000
|Ryan Preece
|+30000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+50000
|Justin Haley
|+60000
|James Davison
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.