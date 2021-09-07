 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 race at the Richmond road course.

By Ameer Tyree
A general view of drivers and crew standing on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Richmond Raceway and the Cup Series will run the second to last race of the Round of 16 in its playoff series. The Federated Auto Parts 400 is scheduled for Saturday evening with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Denny Hamlin won the first playoff race, taking the checkered flag last week at Darlington in the Cook Out Southern 500. He has the second best odds to win Saturday’s Richmond race, opening at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Martin Truex, Jr. is favored to win at +400. They’re followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logan at +700.

This is the second race of the year at Richmond. Alex Bowman won the Toyota Owners 400 in April and is listed at +1800 to win on Sunday. Hamlin was the runner-up.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond.

2021 Federated Auto Parts 400, opening odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Martin Truex Jr. +400
Denny Hamlin +500
Kyle Busch +650
Joey Logano +700
Kyle Larson +900
Brad Keselowski +1000
Kevin Harvick +1100
Chase Elliott +1200
Christopher Bell +1500
William Byron +1600
Alex Bowman +1800
Ryan Blaney +2000
Aric Almirola +3000
Kurt Busch +3000
Austin Dillon +5000
Ross Chastain +5000
Matt DiBenedetto +6000
Tyler Reddick +6000
Cole Custer +8000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Daniel Suarez +13000
Chris Buescher +13000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Ryan Newman +15000
Chase Briscoe +15000
Erik Jones +20000
Michael McDowell +25000
Corey Lajoie +30000
Ryan Preece +30000
Anthony Alfredo +50000
Justin Haley +60000
James Davison +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Quin Houff +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Joey Gase +100000

