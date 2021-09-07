Amari Cooper set to play Thursday night against Tampa Bay

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper had offseason foot surgery was considered “close to 100 percent” in early August according to the receiver. The team has been conservative with his return to the field, but he appears to be completely ready to go for Week 1 when the Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Cooper was able to get in 13 snaps in their last preseason game 11 days after being take off the PUP list. He only ended up with a negative four-yards run, but the fact he was out there and is no longer on the injury report is all we needed to know. Add in the fact that Dak Prescott has been taken off all restrictions, and that CeeDee Lamb by all accounts has looked great this training camp, and the Cowboys passing attack should be primed for a strong season.

Amari Cooper is out to prove he's the best in the NFL pic.twitter.com/NZ46StDwPV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2021

Cooper isn’t ready to hand over the No. 1 receiver job to Lamb just yet. He was bothered by his foot injury much of last season and if he truly is 100 percent, there’s no reason to think the duo of Lamb and Cooper will help each other find space in defenses more often than not. Who comes out ahead in fantasy is hard to know though. Lamb has been the favorite due to his preseason hype, but Cooper isn’t going anywhere. Rostering either on your team should feel a lot better this season than it did last though.