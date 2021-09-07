 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia rises, Clemson falls ahead of Week 2 in AP Poll

The poll wasn’t afraid to make some big swings after 60 minutes of football for most teams.

By Collin Sherwin
JT Daniels of the Georgia Bulldogs embraces D.J. Uiagalelei of the Clemson Tigers after the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The poll comes in two days late this week thanks to an additional two days of football over Labor Day Weekend. But for some teams, they’d of been happy to wait even longer for this news.

Clemson is now rightfully under Georgia after their defensive clinic in a 10-3 game on Saturday in Charlotte. The Tigers fall to sixth from third, while UGA gains three spots from No. 5 to No. 2.

UCLA’s impressive 38-27 win over LSU means they enter the party at No. 16, and the 2-0 Bruins have shown they might be a contender in the Pac-12 South. Joining them as debutantes are No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 25 Auburn.

The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy this week will be amongst two Top 10 teams for the first time ever, as No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Iowa State will get together at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams looked impressive in their opener, and this should be one of the more memorable games in a long rivalry.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season:

Week 1 AP Poll

Rank Team Record Points Last Week
1 Alabama (59) 1-0 1571 -
2 Georgia (4) 1-0 1507 +3
3 Ohio State 1-0 1437 -1
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1374 -2
5 Texas A&M 1-0 1288 +1
6 Clemson 0-1 1231 -3
7 Cincinnati 1-0 1136 +1
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1070 +1
9 Iowa State 1-0 1045 +2
10 Iowa 1-0 942 +8
11 Penn State 1-0 908 +8
12 Oregon 1-0 883 -1
13 Florida 1-0 842 -
14 USC 1-0 789 -1
15 Texas 1-0 683 +6
16 UCLA 2-0 668 NR
17 Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 +5
18 Wisconsin 0-1 376 -6
19 Virginia Tech 1-0 359 NR
20 Ole Miss 1-0 335 NR
21 Utah 1-0 334 +3
22 Miami 0-1 229 -8
23 Arizona State 1-0 222 +2
24 North Carolina 0-1 198 -14
25 Auburn 1-0 83 NR

