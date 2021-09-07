Georgia rises, Clemson falls ahead of Week 2 in AP Poll

The poll comes in two days late this week thanks to an additional two days of football over Labor Day Weekend. But for some teams, they’d of been happy to wait even longer for this news.

Clemson is now rightfully under Georgia after their defensive clinic in a 10-3 game on Saturday in Charlotte. The Tigers fall to sixth from third, while UGA gains three spots from No. 5 to No. 2.

UCLA’s impressive 38-27 win over LSU means they enter the party at No. 16, and the 2-0 Bruins have shown they might be a contender in the Pac-12 South. Joining them as debutantes are No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 25 Auburn.

The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy this week will be amongst two Top 10 teams for the first time ever, as No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Iowa State will get together at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams looked impressive in their opener, and this should be one of the more memorable games in a long rivalry.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season: