Bucs WR Chris Godwin gets in limited practice on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin got in a limited practice on Tuesday in preparation for a Thursday night tilt against the Dallas Cowboys, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. Godwin was listed with an injured quad.

This is the first we’ve heard of a quad injury for Godwin, so it appears to be new. The severity is of course the question, but this isn’t the best news for his availability on Thursday. We will get more clarity on this tomorrow or even earlier with so many national media members reporting on the kickoff to the season.

With another game added to the season, I’d expect teams to be extra cautious this year with injuries they hope not to aggravate during live action. If there is any real concern with this injury Godwin would likely sit, which would make me more inclined to start him in fantasy football if he does end up playing.

If he can’t go the Buccaneers have a future Hall-of-Famer in Antonio Brown set to take on extra snaps and targets alongside Mike Evans.