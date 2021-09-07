Saints release RB Latavius Murray

The New Orleans Saints have released backup running back Latavius Murray, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Murray had been rumored to be on the bubble, but survived the 53-man roster cut down. But, according to Schefter, the Saints asked Murray to take a pay reduction on Monday and he refused.

Murray has always been a more than capable backup and had a good year in 2020, but he did have a poor preseason and Tony Jones Jr. was playing ahead of him. It appeared that Jones Jr. was ahead of him on the depth chart and now it seems like that was true.

Murray shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a job, with a team like the Baltimore Ravens in the market after losing both J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season ending injuries.

For the Saints, they will continue giving Alvin Kamara plenty of work, but it appears that Jones Jr. could end up seeing a lot of work this season and should be an add in all deeper leagues and even in some 12-team leagues with long benches.