Le’Veon Bell signs with Ravens practice squad as injuries mount at RB

Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that the Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad. Bell most recently played with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL season, joining Patrick Mahomes and company on their way to the Super Bowl. News broke that he closed out the season bothered with a nagging knee injury, however, and he did not play in their final two games of the post-season.

Bell’s availability to the team will be dependent on his COVID-19 vaccination status. Michael Florio of Pro Football Talk noted back in June that, “fully-vaccinated free agents, tryout players, and players acquired from other clubs will not be tested before working out for the team or joining it. Non-vaccinated free agents, tryout players, and players acquired from other clubs must test negative for five straight days.”

Bell turned 29 years old back in February and has not had an RB1 performance in fantasy football since Week 12 of the 2019 season while playing with the New York Jets. Bell remains an upper-echelon receiver, but the Ravens minimal use of the RB position in the receiving game will likely lead to some disappointment for fantasy football managers in PPR leagues, even if he’s still got some juice. Baltimore targeted running backs just 62 times in the 2020 season — the second fewest targets to the running back position among all NFL teams.