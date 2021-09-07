Donald Trump to serve as guest commentator for Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield

Former President Donald J. Trump will be part of the broadcast team for a fight between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield. The bout is to be held on Saturday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla, near Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence.

Trump has been involved with boxing from his time as a casino owner in Atlantic City in the 1980’s. Mike Tyson had several fights at his venues, and the ballrooms of Trump Taj Majal and other branded properties often hosted boxing.

The main card will also feature former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. Ortiz recently resigned as mayor of Huntington Beach, California, but was politically very supportive of the 45th President.

Trump will be on the broadcast that also features a performance between Snoop Dogg and Marvin Gaye. Gaye died in 1984. Also Anitta, Lunay, and Gente de Zona will be there as well. There is no word if Trump will perform on stage with them.