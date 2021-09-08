Best available running backs on the Week 1 waiver wire

Hopefully you feel good about your team you’ve drafted and are all set for Week 1 of the fantasy football season, but making moves is a huge part of our game. We always need to be on the lookout to upgrade our fantasy teams, especially if we drafted earlier in training camp. Below we have four running backs who are worth a second look to start your 2021 fantasy football season.

Week 1 byes: None

Ty’son Williams, Ravens (31 percent)

Next up — at LV, KC, at DET

Williams should have a secured role in the Ravens offense with J.K Dobbins and Justice Hill done for the season. Gus Edwards will get the lead job, but has never been that involved as a pass catcher. Williams has shown good pass protection this training camp and should be the preferred back in passing situations. His touches won’t be consistent, but the Ravens offense puts their running backs in great positions to succeed.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (25 percent)

Next up — MIA, at NYJ, NO

Stevenson looked good in preseason and should have a shot at goal line work for New England. Damien Harris is the lead back, but with Sony Michel out of town, Stevenson will see touches. How many is up for debate, but Bill Belichick will go with whoever shows they can score near the goal line. And now with Cam Newton, their goal line back last season, released, the job is up for grabs.

Tevin Coleman, Jets (21 percent)

Next up — at CAR, NE, at DEN

The Jets list Tevin Coleman as RB1 on their depth chart and he’s only rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues. I get it of course, as these are the Jets, but still. Coleman would likely only be worth starting against poor defenses, but Week 1 is a poor defense.

Tony Jones Jr., Saints (5 percent)

Next up — GB, at CAR, at NE

The Saints have a real question mark right now for their RB2 going into the season. In preseason, Jones Jr. ran ahead of Latavius Murray. That doesn’t give him a secure job, but does make him an intriguing add in deeper leagues. He is more versatile than Murray and would probably do more as a receiver. The Saints are thin at receiver and Alvin Kamara is going to see a lot of work through the air as usual, but his backup could see an uptick in that area as well.