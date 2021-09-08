Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, September 8th

We have a loaded 15-game slate in the majors Wednesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 9 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, September 8th.

Royals vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez ($6,000)

Whit Merrifield ($5,300)

Carlos Santana ($3,000)

Our first team stack for Wednesday night’s slate will be the Kansas City Royals, who will play the third game out of their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Through the first two games of this series, the Royals have only scored six runs. They should be able to score that many runs in tonight’s game against O’s starter Matt Harvey, who has a 6-14 record and 6.28 ERA this season.

You can’t put together a Royals’ team stack and not have Salvador Perez, who has been the best catcher in baseball this season. Perez has recorded a hit in six consecutive games and averaging 13 FPPG.

Nationals vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman ($5,700)

Ozzie Albies ($5,100)

Adam Duvall ($4,200)

Another game where we could see a lot of runs scored is between the Nationals and Braves. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total set at 9.5, which is one of the highest totals on the board for tonight’s slate. The Braves are averaging 5.17 runs per game at home this season, which is good for sixth in the majors. Atlanta will be going up against Washington starting pitcher Sean Nolin, who has an ERA of 6.57 and allowed 4 HRs in three road starts.

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is a great option not only for this stack, but for overall DFS tonight. The veteran outfielder has been locked in at the plate since the calendar flipped over to September. Duvall is hitting .318 with 3 HRs, 9 RBI, and averaging 12.83 FPPG in his last six games.

White Sox vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,600)

Mark Canha ($4,000)

Jed Lowrie ($4,000)

To wrap-up our teams stacks for tonight’s main slate, we are going to roll with the Oakland Athletics. The A’s will be facing White Sox SP Dallas Keuchel, who has been so-so this season with an 8-8 record and 5.22 ERA. Keuchel has struggled on the road with a 5.89 ERA and .293 opponents batting average.

Athletics OF Mark Canha is going to be one of the players that we use for this team stack. Canha has great numbers against Keuchel as hitting .429 with a home run and 4 RBI in 17 at-bats. In his last 10 games, the 32-year-old outfielder is averaging 11.1 FPPG.