Tracking MLB betting action for Wednesday, September 8th

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors on Wednesday, beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

To end last week, we picked up a 1-1 split in our best bets for Thursday night. Our winning bet was San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, who went over 5.5 strikeouts (-110) against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew could not figure out the 24-year-old Webb, who recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts in 5.0 IP.

Lastly, we tried to go 2-for-2 in strikeout props, but Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint could not go over 4.5 strikeouts (-105) against the Colorado Rockies. Toussaint struggled at Coors Field, allowing 6 hits (1 HR), 4 earned runs, and did not record a single strikeout in 3.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, September 8th — Record YTD (44-41)

San Francisco Giants (-140) vs. Colorado Rockies

We are going to jump on this moneyline at its current price as the San Francisco Giants are riding a three-game win streak and have won 4 out of their last 5 games. San Fran defeated the Rockies 12-3 Tuesday night for their third consecutive win over their NL rival. The Giants will turn the ball over to Anthony DeSclafani, who has been fantastic on the road with a 3.01 ERA and .213 opponents batting average this season. DeSclafani has also had a lot success against the Rockies this season with a 3-0 record and 0.90 ERA in three starts. However, the three starts came against the Rox at home.

But that should not make a difference in this game, despite Colorado having one of the best home records in the majors. The Rockies will put Jon Gray on the mound, who is 7-10 with a 4.13 ERA this season. Gray has pitched better at Coors Field with an ERA of 3.67, than on the road. However, Gray is coming off a rough August, where he posted a 6.55 ERA through five starts. Gray hasn’t won a game since July 30 against the San Diego Padres.

