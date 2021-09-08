Best available wide receivers on the Week 1 waiver wire

Hopefully your fantasy team is so stacked to the gills with great players that this article will be of no use to you, but plenty of us could do for a little maneuvering of bench players before Week 1 hits.

Week 1 byes: None

Marquise Brown, Ravens (56 percent)

Next up — at LV, KC, at DET

Brown is over the 50 percent threshold, but I think that is too low, especially with a good matchup with the Raiders in primetime. We know a healthy Brown can beat defenses, but injuries and some inconsistent play have kept him down. But, he’s managed to retain the No. 1 receiver role, has reportedly looked great in camp, and has a bad Raiders defense to matchup with this week.

Cole Beasley, Bills (45 percent)

Next up — PIT, at MIA, WFT

Beasley ranked 27th in PPR scoring last season and put up more PPR points than Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Corey Davis, Chris Godwin, Will Fuller, Brandon Aiyuk, and so on and so forth. He isn’t a flashy pick and he appears to have his priorities all out of whack when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, but he’s a good receiver on a team with a great quarterback who will throw the ball a ton.

Terrace Marshall, Panthers (19 percent)

Next up — NYJ, NO, at HOU

Marshall just looked too good this preseason not to want to take a chance on him. The Panthers wide receivers may be inconsistent as they fight for targets, but the skill across the board is high.

Parris Campbell, Colts (11 percent)

Next up — SEA, LAR, at TEN

Campbell is listed as a starter with T.Y. Hilton on I.R. He’s shown plenty of promise, but injuries have kept him off the field more often than not. I’m willing to take another shot on him on a team that needs a receiver or two to step up this season.

Elijah Moore, Jets (41 percent)

Next up — at CAR, NE, at DEN

I’ll be higher on Moore in Week 1 when I know for sure Jamison Crowder is out, but for the moment I like his matchup and his likely target load against the Panthers. If he can get off to a good start, I expect the rookie will only build from there.

Tyrell Williams, Lions (32 percent)

Next up — SF, at GB, BAL

Williams is on one of the worst teams in the league, but is easily the No. 1 wide receiver on that team. Does that mean he’ll be fantasy relevant? No, but I like his chances to finish as a Top 32 fantasy receiver and to have been a worthwhile contributor in most leagues. Week 1 against the 49ers might not be the best time to start him, but he should get his targets.