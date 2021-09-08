Best available tight ends on the Week 1 waiver wire

Finding consistent tight ends on the waiver wire can be a challenge, but while we learn who the next great tight end pickup is, we may need to take a few tries. If you drafted one of the top tight ends, you should be good to go for the season, but fringe tight ends are risky at best and keeping your options open can be useful.

Week 1 byes: None

Cole Kmet, Bears (35 percent)

Next up — at LAR, CIN, at CLE

Kmet is the no-doubt starter in Chicago and should have a consistent target share. What that share is isn’t known yet, but after Allen Robinson there are targets up for grabs. I don’t love his upside, but it doesn’t take much to be a consistent Top 10 fantasy tight end.

Zach Ertz, Eagles (33 percent)

Next up — at ATL, SF, at DAL

Ertz is listed as the co-starter at tight end in Philadelphia with Dallas Goedert. Jalen Hurts reportedly has had a good connection with the tight ends this training camp and there are a lot of unproven receivers starting for the Eagles. Both Goedert and Ertz could have fantasy value this season.

Blake Jarwin, Cowboys (17 percent)

Next up — at TB, at LAC, PHI

Jarwin was the starter going into last season but was missed most of the year with an injury. He’s now in a timeshare with Dalton Shultz, but is also just recently back to full speed. He still remains the favorite to take over the job if either are able.

Dawson Knox, Bills (6 percent)

Next up — PIT, at MIA, WFT

I liked Knox coming out of college and all signs have been positive this preseason for an increased role. The Bills have a lot of players to target in the passing game, but Josh Allen is going to have a bunch of targets to dole out this year. Getting Knox going could really help the offense become unstoppable.

Donald Parham, Chargers (1 percent)

Next up — at WFT, DAL, at KC

It’s probably too early to stash Parham, but as long as you have room and need, I love his upside this year. Last season he scored three touchdowns on 20 targets and this year I expect him to take a step up. He has to deal with Jared Cook ahead of him, but I’m predicting 6’ 8” Parham becomes a go-to touchdown maker for Justin Herbert this season.