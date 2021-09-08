Best available D/STs on the Week 1 waiver wire

Streaming defenses is my favorite way to deal with the position, so I’ll likely be hot on the waiver wire for the next good matchup.

Next up — at WFT, DAL, at KC

Ryan Fitzpatrick is fun to root for, but when he gets into turnover mode, it can get ugly. The Chargers get safety Derwin James back this season and he’s going to make a difference across the board.

Next up — at NE, BUF, at LV

The Dolphins secondary is top notch and will capitalize on any Mac Jones mistakes. Sure, he looked good in preseason, but so do a lot of quarterbacks. Bill Belichick might will him to be useful, but Week 1 in a division game might be asking for too much.

Next up — at IND, TEN, at MIN

The Seahawks defense is average, but Carson Wentz, at least last season, was below average to the extreme. There’s no doubgt that the Colts offensive line and Frank Reich should help Wentz find some of his old self, but he hasn’t had much practice time and looks like he’ll be thrown into the fire. If Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett can put up points, Wentz will be forced to throw and that could get ugly.

Next up — at NO, DET, at SF

The Saints are very much a wild card with Jameis Winston at the helm. Sean Payton seems to be able to win with anybody at quarterback, but it helps having a solid defense and Alvin Kamara. I like the Packers in this game and that means Winston could be forced into a come from behind game script.