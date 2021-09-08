Best available kickers on the Week 1 waiver wire

Finding the right kicker from week to week can feel like a futile endeavor, but as long as you have unlimited waiver moves, there’s no reason not to play the odds and stream that kicker slot. High scoring games, games against teams that give up an inordinate amount of field goal attempts, games in domes or in Denver, you name it, there are edges to find.

Jason Myers, Seahawks (32 percent)

Next up — at IND, TEN, at MIN

This game has a healthy over/under at 50-points with the Seahawks as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Playing in a dome also helps eliminate any weather conditions. I’d feel good with Meyers in the kicker slot Week 1.

Mason Crosby, Packers (29 percent)

Next up — at NO, DET, at SF

Crosby has hit 18 straight field goals, including a 57-yarder. He’s older than dirt, but appears to be on track to be a solid kicker again this season. Add to that, he will be kicking in a dome in a game with a 50-point over/under where the Packers are favored by 3.5-points.

Chase McGlaughlin, Browns (13 percent)

Next up — at KC, HOU, CHI

the Browns and Chiefs game has the highest over/under of the weekend at 54.5 points. The game is in Kansas City, so you’ll want to check to see if there are any adverse wind or rain conditions, but if all is well, McGlaughlin should be in store to put some fantasy points on the board.