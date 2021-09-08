CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Wednesday, September 8

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers continue midweek as the teams wrap up their September stint with Matchday 3, then qualifying play will continue in early October. Mexico still sits on top of the table after another narrow win over Costa Rica with a 1-0 score line, while Panama got a big 3-0 win over Jamaica to claim second place just two points behind Mexico. USA and Canada played to a 1-1 draw while El Salvador and Honduras each earned a point with a scoreless draw.

Matchday 3 wraps up with USA taking on Honduras as the headliner, while Canada will kick things off for the night against El Salvador. Mexico will take on second-place Panama while Costa Rica and Jamaica, the bottom two teams, will face off in hopes of gaining some ground on the teams sitting above them.

It’s no surprise that Mexico, the favorites to finish first in qualifying, are heavily favored to beat Panama in their third game. In fact, all the games seem to be fairly lopsided with each one’s odds showing a clear favorite to win. Of course, USA have been favored to win in both of their first two games, but they’ve failed to win at all yet, so they’re not locked in to beat Honduras by any means.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule, September 8

Canada vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Canada -340, Draw +400, El Salvador +750

Panama vs. Mexico

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Panama +400, Draw +250, Mexico -150

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -130, Draw +240, Jamaica +330

USA vs. Honduras

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: USA -200, Draw +285, Honduras +500