How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream September 8

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers head into Matchday 3, and the last of the games until play resumes again in early October. Mexico sits comfortably on top of the standings with six points after winning both of their openers, while Panama sits behind in second place with four points after grabbing their first win with a 3-0 victory over Jamaica.

Canada, Honduras, USA, and El Salvador are all sitting on two points but ranked respectively on various tiebreakers. Rounding out the table is Costa Rica and Jamaica, who sit in seventh and eighth place after two games played.

Mexico will look to make it three straight wins as they take on second-place Panama, while the Panamanians will hope to upset heavily-favored El Tri and take over first place heading into the break. USA will look to get their first win of the qualifying tournament after logging draws with both El Salvador and Canada in their first opening matches.

All of the matches will be streamed on Paramount+ while Panama vs. Mexico and USA vs. Honduras will be shown on Universo, with the former also being broadcast on Telemundo.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying, September 8

Canada vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Canada -340, Draw +400, El Salvador +750

Panama vs. Mexico

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Panama +400, Draw +250, Mexico -150

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica -130, Draw +240, Jamaica +330

USA vs. Honduras

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: USA -200, Draw +285, Honduras +500