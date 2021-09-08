How to watch USMNT vs. Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

The US Men’s National Team will look to secure their first win of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying cycle after playing to two straight draws with a 0-0 result against El Salvador followed by a 1-1 tie with Canada.

The match will be played in Honduras at Estadio Olimpico with kickoff set for 10:30p.m. ET. Coverage will be streamed on Paramount+ with a televised broadcast on Universo.

USA vs. Honduras

Date: Wednesday, September 8

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Many would consider this a “must-win” game for USA after underwhelming performances in both of their openers, splitting points in both matches and sitting further down the table than anticipated at fifth place. A win in Honduras would give them a little breathing room, but another draw or a loss would certainly cause plenty of fans to hit the panic button. Christian Pulisic returned in their 1-1 draw against Canada after his positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine period, which was a breath of fresh air for coach Gregg Berhalter. Weston McKennie will be unavailable for this match, after US Soccer announced that he’ll be returning to Italy after being suspended for violating team policy.

Honduras also opened the final round of qualifying with two draws and are in need of a win if they want to stay competitive for one of the coveted top spots. Familiar score lines resulting in a 1-1 draw with Canada followed by a 0-0 draw with El Salvador put Honduras sitting at two points in fourth place, just narrowly ahead of USA on tiebreakers. The Honduran roster is heavy with MLS representation, including Houston Dynamo teammates Boniek Garcia and Maynor Figueroa, as well as Montreal’s Romell Quioto, DC United’s Andy Najar, and midfielder Bryan Acosta from FC Dallas.