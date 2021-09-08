How to watch Mexico vs. Panama in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

Mexico, sitting in first place, is off to a great start results-wise in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play after winning both of their opening games. They’ll meet up with second-place Panama, fresh off a 3-0 win over Jamaica as both teams fight for the top spot in the table before the month-long break. A draw would see both teams keep their respective positioning, but if either team logs a win, that side will sit at the top of the table until qualifying play resumes on October 7.

The match is slated to kick off at 8:05 p.m. ET at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City and will be streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV. You can also find it on broadcast television on both Telemundo and Universo.

Mexico vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, September 8

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico, coming into the final round of qualifying as the favorites to win, are also the heavy favorites to win this game at -150. While they’ve won both of their opening games to start their qualifying campaign with a perfect record, it hasn’t been smooth sailing as El Tri isn’t looking as dominant as expected. A late game goal to seal the narrow 2-1 win over Jamaica followed by a 1-0 win over Costa Rica where their lone goal came off a penalty kick doesn’t feel the same as the Mexico side we all know. Regardless, results are results and that’s what will matter in the end. Tata Martino’s side will look to put in a better performance against a tough Panama side to stay in the best possible spot heading into the break.

The Panamanians, after a 0-0 draw in their opening match with Costa Rica, followed that up with a commanding 3-0 win over Jamaica in their second game. A pair of first half goals from Andres Andrade and Rolando Blackburn would have been enough to seal the deal, but an 82nd-minute goal from Cecilio Waterman really put the nail in the coffin of the Reggae Boyz as Panama cruised to a much-needed big win. They’ll look to take that momentum back home as they play host to a tough Mexico side.