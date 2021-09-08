CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings September 8

The United States found a 4-1 win at Honduras to put themselves in an advancing position for the 2022 World Cup for the first time.

The USA got goals from Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, and Sebastian Lleget all in the second half to get the Nats out of the danger zone when it comes to making it to Qatar 2022.

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

1. Mexico, 2-1-0, 7 points

T2. Canada, 1-2-0, 5 Points (Goal Difference 3, Goals Scored 5)

T2. USA, 1-2-0, 5 Points (Goal Difference 3, Goals Scored 6)

4. Panama, 1-2-0, 5 Points (Goal Difference 2, Goals Scored 4)

5. Costa Rica, 0-2-1, 2 Points (Goal Difference -1, Goals Scored 1)

6. Honduras, 0-2-1, 2 Points (Goal Difference -3, Goals Scored 2)

7. El Salvador, 0-2-1, 2 Points (Goal Difference -3, Goals Scored 0)

8. Jamaica, 0-1-2, 1 Point

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.