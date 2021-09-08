How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the September 8th episode

You can think whatever you’d like about professional wrestling or sports entertainment or anything related to it, but even if you think these crazy kids in AEW are just here for the lolz, you can’t deny they put on one of the best wrestling shows you’ll ever see in front of a raucous Chicago crowd on Saturday night.

But now the storylines get more intricate, and with two former WWE hands and fan favorites in Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in the mix, it could be some tremendous television on Wednesday night in Cincinnati (hometown of Jon Moxley).

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, September 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch

After their classic at All Out, Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki get back in the ring for what should be another terrific match.

Also we’ll see the singles debut of Ruby Soho (nee Ruby Riott) after her win at the Casino Battle Royale on Saturday. Her victory means she’s got a date with Dr. Britt Baker DMD for the AEW Women’s Championship, and I bet we can expect some build there.

Also a singles match has been announced between Dustin Rhodes and Malachi Black in a battle of big men. We should see a good one.

But what might be really exciting here is what hasn’t been announced. What do we see from Adam Cole? Does Bryan Danielson form any kind of alliance with Jurassic Express? Does CM Punk keep it going with Darby Allin, or does he find a new feud partner?

There’s not a ton of announced detail for this show, and that’s probably a good thing. The surprises in AEW have been, well, Elite as of late. We’d expect them to keep that going.