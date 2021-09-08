Breaking down odds for Sunday’s F1 Italian Grand Prix

Formula One is headed to Monza this weekend for the running of the Italian Grand Prix. This F1 race is the fifth-oldest of the Grand Prix races and has been held every since 1921 except 1929-1930 and 1939-1946. Qualifying and the race will air on ESPN2 with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

This week, DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win at Monza with odds of +100. Current series points leader Max Verstappen is a close second in odds at +115. It’s a steep drop-off from there with Valtteri Bottas listed at +1400.

Hamilton has had considerable success at the Italian Grand Prix. He has claimed five checkered flags, winning the race in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018. He finished seventh last year and third the year before. He and Verstappen have dominated the circuit this season with 11 first-place finishes between the two of them. Seven of those first-place finishes saw the other finish in second.

Here are your complete race odds for Sunday’s F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton: +100

Max Verstappen: +115

Valtteri Bottas: +1400

Sergio Perez: +1600

Lando Norris: +3500

Charles Leclerc: +4000

Pierre Gasly: +6500

Carlos Sainz: +8000

Daniel Ricciardo: +10000

Esteban Ocon: +20000

Fernando Alonso: +20000

Sebastian Vettel: +30000

George Russell: +30000

Lance Stroll: +30000

Kimi Räikkönen: +50000

Yuki Tsunoda: +50000

Antonio Giovinazzi: +50000

Robert Kubica: +50000

Nicholas Latifi: +80000

Mick Schumacher: +80000

Nikita Mazepin: +80000

