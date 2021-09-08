Colts QB Carson Wentz to practice in full Wednesday, play Week 1

Colts head coach Frank Reich says that quarterback Carson Wentz will practice in full on Wednesday and be on the field come game time Week 1, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He didn’t come out and say it, but we can infer that Wentz will start the game against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.

Went looked like a long shot to play Week 1 after having surgery on his foot to remove a loose piece of bone, but he has healed well and is ready to roll. Wentz also missed time being an unvaccinated player on the reserve/COVID-19 list right as he was returning from his surgery. But in the end, he’ll be ready to go.

Wentz was a shell of his former self last season with the Eagles and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts. That pushed the Eagles to trade him to one of his old coaches, Reich. With a better line and Reich’s guidance, it would be difficult for Wentz not to play better than he did last season when he fumbled 14 times, losing seven, and threw 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Wentz should be an upgrade for the offense, as last season Phillip Rivers’ arm strength kept them from testing defenses deep. Even if Wentz can’t become fantasy relevant himself, he should be able to help his receivers see better opportunities.