Washington WR Curtis Samuel appears to tweak groin injury on Wednesday

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel was scheduled to be back from a groin injury weeks ago, but is just now getting back to practice. Unfortunately, news out of practice on Wednesday isn’t good, as it appeared that Samuel might have tweaked his groin injury. You can see it here and there’s no doubting the disappointment on Samuel’s face as he walks off to see the trainers.

This is the last route Curtis Samuel ran on the field before walking off to the side and working with trainers, you can tell he knew … didn’t look great #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/TjUsIAEWk5 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 8, 2021

Samuel was picked up this offseason after four seasons with the Panthers. He never quite lived up to his potential in Carolina, but he was still a good contributor and played in 31 of their last 32 games.

If today’s injury puts Samuel back on the shelf, we could end up seeing a lot of third-round rookie Dyami Brown, who looked good this training camp and preseason. He was likely going to see time anyway, but this could boost him up even more.