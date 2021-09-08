 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington WR Curtis Samuel appears to tweak groin injury on Wednesday

Washington could be without free agent pickup Curtis Samuel to start the season.

By Chet Gresham
Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) looks on during drills as part of an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center.&nbsp; Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel was scheduled to be back from a groin injury weeks ago, but is just now getting back to practice. Unfortunately, news out of practice on Wednesday isn’t good, as it appeared that Samuel might have tweaked his groin injury. You can see it here and there’s no doubting the disappointment on Samuel’s face as he walks off to see the trainers.

Samuel was picked up this offseason after four seasons with the Panthers. He never quite lived up to his potential in Carolina, but he was still a good contributor and played in 31 of their last 32 games.

If today’s injury puts Samuel back on the shelf, we could end up seeing a lot of third-round rookie Dyami Brown, who looked good this training camp and preseason. He was likely going to see time anyway, but this could boost him up even more.

