Titans WR A.J. Brown not practicing Wednesday

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was not on the field during the open session of Wednesday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. Brown has been dealing with knee issues and was on the stationary bike. His status for Week 1 is apparently not in doubt, but the receiver not being at practice is slightly concerning. Brown had surgery on both knees last offseason and spent much of 2020 taking days off of practice to rest his knees.

Brown had a massive season in 2020, putting up 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Titans. He’s expected to turn in another great season, with the addition of Julio Jones creating additional favorable opportunities for the rising star. His over/under for receiving yards is 1,175.5 and 8.5 for receiving touchdowns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy owners should monitor Brown’s status during the week. For now, there’s no concern about this missed practice keeping the receiver out of the team’s Week 1 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans are favorites in the contest at -3.