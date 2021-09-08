Evan Engram does not practice, Kaden Smith, Kyle Rudolph limited on Wednesday

The New York Giants tight ends aren’t at full strength as we enter Week 1 of the NFL season. Starter Evan Engram was unable to practice due to a calf injury, per the injury report, while Kaden Smith and Kyle Rudolph were able to get in limited practices.

Engram injured his calf in the team’s last preseason game and initial word hasn’t been good in regard to his Week 1 availability. If he can’t go, the job will fall to Rudolph and Smith, depending on their health. Rudolph is just recently off the PUP list after offseason foot surgery, while Smith’s knee injury appears to be new.

This is a situation to monitor this week for fantasy football. If only one tight end from this group can go on game day, he will likely have some fantasy value. If two can suit up, they could hurt each other’s usage and in turn their fantasy points.