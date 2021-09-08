Giants RB Saquon Barkley limited at practice Wednesday

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was limited in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report. Barkley is one of the major contributors for the Giants on offense, putting up back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons before being limited to two games in 2020 due to an ACL injury. Multiple reports have Barkley starting Week 1. He’s still on track to play, although his status is worth monitoring the rest of the week.

The Giants are expecting big things from Daniel Jones this year, but Barkley’s presence is much needed, especially behind a suspect offensive line. Barkley could be eased back this week, even id he starts. If so, Devontae Booker would likely see the biggest boost in work. Barkley is still the team’s top weapon on offense even with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.

Barkley is tied for second with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to win Comeback Player of the Year at +700, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.