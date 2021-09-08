Giants WR Kenny Golladay limited participant in practice on Wednesday

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was a limited participant in the team’s practice Wednesday ahead of their regular season opener on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Golladay is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which he suffered back on August 3. The Pro Bowl wide receiver did not play in any of the Giants’ three preseason games and is trying to shake off the injury bug that has hindered him since last season. Golladay played in only 5 games last year due to a hip injury that kept him off the field. The Giants are hoping that is not the case this season as they signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason.

The 27-year-old wide receiver is expected to play a major role in the Giants’ offense this season. However, if Golladay cannot play on Sunday afternoon, New York will lean on the trio of Sterling Shepherd, Kadarius Toney, and Darius Slayton.