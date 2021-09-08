Cowboys RG Zack Martin will not play Thursday, despite some hope he would

There had been some hope that right guard Zack Martin would be able to get two negative COVID-19 test results and travel on Thursday to Tampa, but it isn’t going to happen.

Cowboys RG Zack Martin won’t play Thursday evening at Buccaneers, source said. Team held out hope, willing to fly him to Tampa on private jet Thursday. But his recovery from COVID-19 hasn’t reached that stage. Week 2 game at Chargers a realistic target.



Connor McGovern to start. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 8, 2021

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said “Zack’s our best player on our offense. I mean most runs, they coming back behind him,” per ESPN. This news is a blow to Elliott’s upside in the running game, but you’re still starting him in all fantasy football leagues this week.

The Cowboys will also get Dak Prescott back for his first live action since his year ending ankle injury early last season. Dallas comes into this game as 8.5-points underdogs as they face the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are stacked at all positions as they return every starting player from their Super Bowl win. If the Cowboys can go into Tampa and give them a game, it would be a strong statement to start the season.