 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys RG Zack Martin will not play Thursday, despite some hope he would

By Chet Gresham
Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Bills defeated the Cowboys 26-15. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There had been some hope that right guard Zack Martin would be able to get two negative COVID-19 test results and travel on Thursday to Tampa, but it isn’t going to happen.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said “Zack’s our best player on our offense. I mean most runs, they coming back behind him,” per ESPN. This news is a blow to Elliott’s upside in the running game, but you’re still starting him in all fantasy football leagues this week.

The Cowboys will also get Dak Prescott back for his first live action since his year ending ankle injury early last season. Dallas comes into this game as 8.5-points underdogs as they face the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are stacked at all positions as they return every starting player from their Super Bowl win. If the Cowboys can go into Tampa and give them a game, it would be a strong statement to start the season.

More From DraftKings Nation