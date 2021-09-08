Austin Ekeler injury: Chargers running back misses Wednesday practice with a hamstring injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He was on the sidelines riding a stationary bike as the team gets ready to open the season on the road this week against the Washington Football Team.

The game isn’t until Sunday afternoon, so it’s still too early to rule out Ekeler. However, he missed six games last season after the team placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. It’s a concern to see that flaring up before the season even starts. The Chargers could also just be taking it easy with their top running back. The team rested their starters through the preseason, including Ekeler. Keep an eye on the situation as the week progresses.

The Chargers have been clear that they plan to use a handful of running backs this season, but Ekeler is the lead guy. He led the team with 116 carries and 530 rushing yards, despite playing just 10 games last year. He also caught 54 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Kelly handled most of the backup work while he was out last season, and the team also has Justin Jackson and Larry Rountree to plug in if they’re without Ekeler.