Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys as Tom Brady and company will look to defend their title. As Brady has a solid receiving corps consisting of Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, let’s take a look at their TE options.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard

With a full season under his belt after taking the 2019 season off post-retirement, Gronk seems to be looking even better so far through preseason than he did at this time last year. He and Brady have been able to show plenty of chemistry all preseason long, and Gronk looks like he’s ready to go, poised to even improve on his numbers from last year.

OJ Howard hasn’t played a regular season game since last year’s Week 4 when he suffered a torn Achilles. He’s been battling back since then and saw some action in preseason, most recently catching his only target in the Bucs’ preseason closer with the Texans. Howard should see some decent snaps in Week 1, but Gronk should see the bulk of the TE targets and should be the go-to starter here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rob Gronkowski, sit OJ Howard.