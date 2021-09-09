Tom Brady start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The NFL is back, baby! The 2021 season kicks off Thursday night with a marquee matchup between the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady will begin his quest for an unprecedented eighth ring. Will he get the Bucs and your fantasy team off to a strong start in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Even at age-43, Brady was a top-10 fantasy quarterback as he threw for 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns last year. Furthermore, his right arm looked to have plenty of life left in it, something that was doubted toward the end of his Patriots tenure. Father Time comes for all, but he must be taking the scenic route to Brady’s football career. Heading into the first game of the season, there are no concerns about Brady suddenly looking mortal, and he is surrounded by a healthy cast of Pro Bowl wideouts — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. That group plus Rob Gronkowski is just too much to handle for the Cowboys’ rebuilding defense, which allowed the third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL last year (34).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brady may not be any every-week starter this season, but you need to give him the green light here. This game has the second-highest over-under of the week (52), so expect him to turn in a loaded box score.