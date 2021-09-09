 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Dak Prescott ahead of the Dallas Cowboys season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Ryan Sanders
Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sidelines as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans in the first quarter of a preseason NFL game at AT&amp;T Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL season is finally upon us and it all gets started with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dak Prescott is set to start the game, marking his first regular season game since Week 5 last season against the Giants when he suffered that horrific injury that kept him out for the rest of the year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Dak Prescott will be a “full go” for the first game of the season which comes as a huge relief for the Cowboys. Prescott never saw any real action in preseason due to a shoulder injury, but he was at least active and got some throws in during training when his shoulder allowed it. It comes at a time when Dallas has to face a very tough Bucs team that sees Tom Brady return again with Rob Gronkowski as well as a corps of very strong receivers. Dak is a must-start in Week 1 as he starts the season as a top five quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dak Prescott.

