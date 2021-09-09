Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys should have a very good offense in the 2021 season with an elite group of pass catchers at the wide receiver position. With the amount of points that could be scored if this offense maximizes its potential, it could lead to big fantasy days for tight ends Blake Jarwin and/or Dalton Schultz.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TEs Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Jarwin tore his ACL in the first week of the NFL season in 2020, and Schultz became a big factor in this offense. Schultz caught 63 of 89 targets for 615 yards and four touchdowns in his third season in the NFL. Jarwin is entering Year 5 as a pro, and his top statistical season came in 2019 when he caught 31 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns. There’s a decent chance both tight ends will have some involvement in this offense, which limits the ceiling for both players for fantasy football managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither Cowboys tight end is worthy of a starting spot in most fantasy leagues but if you had to start one of them, Jarwin is the answer. Like many tight ends, a productive fantasy performance from Jarwin would likely require a touchdown on Thursday night.