CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the NFL regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be among the potential future stars on the field. He was activated from the reserve/COVID list last week and is good to go in the season opener.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb had a big rookie season in 2020, and that was with a rotating cast of quarterbacks for the Cowboys. He caught 74 passes on 111 targets for 935 yards with five touchdowns. Lamb also rushed for 82 yards on 10 rushing attempts with an additional score. A healthy Dak Prescott could go a long way for the top pass catchers in this offense. Dallas started four quarterbacks last season, and some consistency at the position would be beneficial for Lamb. He has the talent to be among the league’s top playmakers and is a part of one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb should be in the starting lineup in just about every fantasy league in Week 1. He could easily be looked at as a No. 1 wide receiver this weekend and is a second wide receiver at worst.