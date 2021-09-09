 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After playing through a broken finger most of last season, Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin looks ready for a return to form.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Early in the offseason, it didn’t seem clear whether up-and-coming wideout Chris Godwin would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. February’s Super Bowl victory could not have come at a better time, with Godwin completing the final year of his rookie contract and ready to cash in. With other stars set to hit the market as well with salary-cap space at a premium, the Buccaneers had many difficult roster decisions to make.

Ultimately, the front office used the franchise tag on Godwin, securing him for the 2021 season at a hair under $16 million. While his long-term future remains uncertain, he will catch passes from Tom Brady for at least one more year.

Fantasy football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin played more than half the 2020 season with a fractured index finger, an injury that limited the wideout to 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Godwin seemed to reclaim his form during the final weeks of the season and in the playoffs, suggesting that big games lie ahead if he can stay healthy.

As for the Buccaneers’ Week 1 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, Godwin’s speed should create problems all day (at least as long as Tampa has a neutral-game script). With Evans likely to occupy most of the attention, Godwin stands a good chance of breaking a few big plays.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Start Godwin as a low-end WR1.

