Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t have the star power he once did as one of the top options in fantasy football, but he should be useful for plenty of fantasy owners in Week 1. He will look to get off to a hot start in 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys would be smart to not go crazy when it comes to the number of touches Elliott will receive early on in the season. Dallas fed him early and often to start 2020 before limiting his workload for the remainder of the season. Backup running back Tony Pollard isn’t likely to snag too many of the carries away from Elliott but if the Cowboys can keep their starter fresh for a potential playoff run, that might be the best way to go. As long as Elliott is continuing to see the majority of the goal line work, he should be in for another productive fantasy season. Tampa Bay had an elite defense against the run in 2020, but Elliott should see enough volume for the potential for a big night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of the league’s format, it’s highly unlikely Elliott should be left out of many starting lineups. He is at the very least a No. 2 running back and depending on his usage, he could be inside the top 10 at his position in fantasy points after Week 1.