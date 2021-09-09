 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Evans start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mike Evans ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener against the Dallas Cowboys

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up against the Houston Texans during a NFL preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned most of their starters and key contributors from 2020, among them all of their top wide receivers and tight ends. That depth means Tom Brady shouldn’t have much trouble finding open receivers during the upcoming season, but it also means fierce competition for targets in Tampa.

Fantasy football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Even with all the top receivers returning from a season ago, Mike Evans holds a unique place in the Buccaneers’ passing game. Evans’ combination of size and ability to get behind defenders has long made him the go-to target in Tampa, and the lack of major changes in the receiving corps should only serve to reinforce his role.

But the Buccaneers might not need to use Evans as much in Week 1 as they will later in the season. The Dallas Cowboys have shown little evidence that they have improved at defending the pass, and Brady might get to spend much of the second half handing off rather than slinging the ball downfield in Evans’ direction. That doesn’t mean Evans won’t produce, but it does suggest his window to do so is smaller than most weeks.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Start Evans as a high-end WR2.

