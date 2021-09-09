 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antonio Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Antonio Brown ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener against the Dallas Cowboys

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It seems impossible that only three years have passed since Antonio Brown last wore a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. While Brown’s trajectory has changed significantly since, he remains in the spotlight thanks to his place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiving corps.

Fantasy Football WR Start/Sits for Week 1 TNF

Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Antonio Brown
CeeDee Lamb
Amari Cooper
Michael Gallup

Fantasy football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Brown arrived in Tampa largely at the behest of Tom Brady, and he remains there for the same reason. While veteran wide receiver can only occasionally recapture his All-Pro form, the trust he built with Brady should ensure Brown a decent number of targets over the course of the season. In just eight games last year, Brown saw 62 targets, catching 45 of them for 483 yards and four touchdowns. His per-game averages in 2021 shouldn’t fall far from those figures.

But with the Dallas Cowboys likely to struggle against the Buccaneers offense, Brady might not throw many passes during the late stages of Thursday’s game. If so, Brown could realistically finish with just a few catches given the other mouths to feed in Tampa.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Sit Antonio Brown.

More From DraftKings Nation