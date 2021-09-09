Antonio Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

It seems impossible that only three years have passed since Antonio Brown last wore a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. While Brown’s trajectory has changed significantly since, he remains in the spotlight thanks to his place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiving corps.

Fantasy football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Brown arrived in Tampa largely at the behest of Tom Brady, and he remains there for the same reason. While veteran wide receiver can only occasionally recapture his All-Pro form, the trust he built with Brady should ensure Brown a decent number of targets over the course of the season. In just eight games last year, Brown saw 62 targets, catching 45 of them for 483 yards and four touchdowns. His per-game averages in 2021 shouldn’t fall far from those figures.

But with the Dallas Cowboys likely to struggle against the Buccaneers offense, Brady might not throw many passes during the late stages of Thursday’s game. If so, Brown could realistically finish with just a few catches given the other mouths to feed in Tampa.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Sit Antonio Brown.