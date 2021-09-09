Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice for TNF

The Dallas Cowboys will enter Thursday night’s season-opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL. The Cowboys are among the small number of teams that have three receivers who could see consistent fantasy relevance including Michael Gallup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup will enter his fourth season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Cowboys. His production dipped a bit in 2020 with the addition of CeeDee Lamb to the offense, but Gallup is still a worthwhile option from a fantasy perspective this season. He caught 59 passes on 109 targets for 843 yards with five receiving touchdowns. The Cowboys passing game should be better this season if Dak Prescott can be healthy for a full season as Dallas started four quarterbacks last year. Gallup’s value would be maximized with a consistently healthy Prescott.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cowboys’ top two wide receivers Lamb and Amari Cooper are must-start wideouts, but Gallup will be more dependent on other options on a fantasy owner’s roster. Gallup is a borderline No. 3 wide receiver and could have value in the flex spot.