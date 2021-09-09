Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice for TNF

The Dallas Cowboys will showcase one of the top wide receiver rooms in the NFL along with the team they will open the season against with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elite-level wide receiver talent will be on display on Thursday night, and it includes Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

In his six seasons in the NFL, Cooper racked up over 1,000 yards receiving five times and did so in his first two full seasons in Dallas. He caught 92 passes for 1,114 yards in 2020 with five touchdowns despite the Cowboys using four different starting quarterbacks throughout the season. Hopefully, Dak Prescott will be healthy enough to maximize the potential of this passing game because while the wide receivers are fantastic, some consistency at the quarterback position could go a long way for Cooper heading into Thursday night’s game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Just like his teammate CeeDee Lamb, Cooper should be started in every fantasy football league in Week 1. He is a solid No. 2 wide receiver option fantasy owners can trust, and he could be in for an even bigger day if he finds the end zone against this Buccaneers secondary.