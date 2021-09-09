Same-game parlays to consider for Bucs vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for! The 2021 NFL season kicks off with the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. It’s the return of Dak Prescott, who went down with a vicious ankle injury in 2020. It’s another season for Tom Brady, looking to win an 8th championship.

On DraftKings Sportsbook you can finally use same-game parlays to place wagers. It’s a bit different from other books, but is still a pretty solid way to get more value out of lines you find favorable. They’re offering a promotion for Week 1 of the NFL season, basically giving bettors a free $25 same-game parlay bet. If the bet loses, you get your $25 back. If it hits, well, you get some cash and can keep trying out different lines.

Here we’re going to go over a few same-game parlays I find offer decent value on Thursday night.

Buccaneers ML + TB to score first (-115)

The Bucs are favored by 8 points over the Cowboys in the opener as of Tuesday on DKSB. So we can safely assume that this game could get out of hand early. The Cowboys are without Pro Bowl OL Zack Martin, which will make things tough on Prescott, who is playing his first game in nearly a year. Tampa Bay has one of the stronger defensive units in the NFL, so even if Dallas wins the toss, I like the Bucs odds of getting a stop. We’re essentially getting the Bucs ML down to -115 by pairing it with a line that’s already at -165 in favor of TB. If Brady can get the ball first, I like the Bucs odds of marching down the field and getting points.

Prescott O299.5 passing yards + Cooper O69.5 receiving yards (+220)

While the Bucs may have a strong defense, there’s a game script that could force Prescott to throw the ball a ton. Last season in five games before the injury, Dak averaged around 370 passing yards per game. Mike McCarthy loves to throw the ball and if the Cowboys get in a hole, expect a lot of pass attempts for Dak. I think he can get over 300 passing yards and if that’s the case, Cooper shouldn’t have trouble reaching around his career average of 66.8 yards per game. Through the first four games of last season with Dak healthy, Cooper had over 81 receiving yards in each contest.

