Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, September 9th

We have a small 8-game slate in the majors Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 5 games starting at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, September 9th.

Nationals vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman ($6,000)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Adam Duvall ($4,600)

We chose the Braves as one our team stacks for Wednesday night’s main slate and we are going to go back to them for tonight’s DFS action. Atlanta will be going up against Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde, who has been average on the mound with a record of 6-9 and 5.27 ERA this season.

Fedde has a plus 5.00 ERA on the road this season, sitting at 5.16 in 12 starts. Furthermore, opposing teams are hitting .282 against Fedde away from Nationals Park. Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is going to be back in our stack for the second straight night. Duvall hit a home run in his third consecutive game for 14 fantasy points. The veteran slugger has good career numbers against Fedde, hitting .583 with 2 HRs and 5 RBI in 12 career at-bats.

Rockies vs. Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($6,300)

Jean Segura ($5,100)

Didi Gregorius ($4,000)

For our second team stack, we are going to pick the Philadelphia Phillies, who are opening up a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies have one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now in outfielder Bryce Harper. The NL MVP candidate has been on a tear recently, slugging 3 HRs in his last 5 games. He’s also averaging 12.0 FPPG over that time and 11.5 FPPG in his last 10 contests.

Harper and the rest of the Phillies will be going up against Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Sentazela, who is 1-6 with a 4.56 ERA on the road this season. Left-handed hitters have had success against Sentazela this season, hitting .292 at the plate.

Mets vs. Marlins, 7:05 p.m. ET

Pete Alonso ($4,800)

Javier Baez ($4,700)

Michael Conforto ($3,400)

To wrap up our team stacks, we are going to pick the New York Mets, who will be going up against Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo has struggled on the mound this season with both the Marlins and Oakland Athletics.

Since arriving in Miami, the 23-year-old has a 3-3 record and 7.15 ERA in seven starts. He has also allowed 3 HRs in his last three home starts. Home run derby champion Pete Alonso is a good play for this team stack. Alonso is averaging 13.6 FPPG and has 3 HRs in his last eight games.