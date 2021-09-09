Tracking MLB betting action for Thursday, September 9th

We have a small 8-pack of games in the majors on Thursday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After a 1-1 split last week, we went a solid 2-1 in our best bets for Wednesday’s slate, which included a plus-money prop win. Our first winning best bet came from the San Francisco Giants (-140), who were down 3-0 going into the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies. But they came back to score seven unanswered runs between the sixth and ninth innings to win 7-4 over the Rockies.

Lastly, we picked up a plus-money prop win on Wednesday night, thanks to Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. He went over 6.5 strikeouts (+115) against Tampa Bay as he recorded 8 strikeouts in 7.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, September 9th — Record YTD (46-42)

Cleveland Indians (-145) vs. Minnesota Twins

Despite losing three consecutive games to the Twins, Cleveland still finds themselves as a considerable favorite heading into Thursday’s series finale. The Indians, who have been held to zero runs in two straight games, should be able to get back into the win column against Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak. He hasn’t pitched well this season with a record of 1-7 and 7.64 ERA through 14 games (6 starts). In his last outing, the 26-year-old allowed 5 earned runs in 7.0 IP against the Tampa Bays on the road. Before last week’s start, Dobnak last pitched in the majors in June, where he gave up 7 earned runs and had an ERA of 9.87.

If Cleveland’s offense, which has some power hitting in their lineup, can’t put up any runs on Dobnak then they could be looking at their fourth straight loss. However, I think Cal Quantrill can shut down the Twins’ offense, which has scored 4.2 runs per game in their last 5 games. Quantrill has been outstanding since the All-Star break, posting a 2.07 ERA and 3-1 record in 10 starts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.