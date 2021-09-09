Best bets for Tom Brady player props in Week 1 vs. Cowboys

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. All eyes will be on Tom Brady, who will enter his 22nd season in the league and his second with the Buccaneers. Here’s a look at the best player props for Brady courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs QB Tom Brady: Week 1 player props

O/U 306.5 passing yards (-115)

Our pick: Over

The Buccaneers were 7-5 at one point last season before winning eight straight games to clinch the franchise’s second championship. In those eight games, Brady averaged 299.25 yards per game. Even with two games under 200 yards passing in that span, the quarterback was averaging close to the 300-yard mark. Against a poor Dallas defense, expect Brady to cross the threshold here.

O/U 2.5 passing touchdowns (Over +145, Under -195)

Our pick: Over

This is a great value play, especially if you back Brady to have a big game through the air. In the last eight games of the 2020 season, the quarterback threw 22 touchdowns. He threw for three or more touchdowns in half of those games. If you think Brady is going to carve up the Dallas defense, you can bet he’s going to add some touchdowns as well.

